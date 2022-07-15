Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,000 ($35.68) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 50.47% from the company’s previous close.

SHEL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($35.68) price objective on Shell in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a GBX 3,000 ($35.68) target price on Shell in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.52) target price on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($34.02) target price (up previously from GBX 2,570 ($30.57)) on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($36.87) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,806.18 ($33.38).

LON SHEL traded up GBX 57.40 ($0.68) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,993.80 ($23.71). 8,873,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,953,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of £146.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 863.12. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($21.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.25).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

