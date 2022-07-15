Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Raised to “Buy” at ING Group

ING Group upgraded shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SHEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,850 ($33.90) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,607.00.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

