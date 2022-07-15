Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a positive rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of FOUR opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $95.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 27,728 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after buying an additional 789,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after buying an additional 606,463 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $25,762,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $23,354,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

