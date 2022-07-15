Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the June 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.75. 167,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,513. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

