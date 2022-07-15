Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON SGZ opened at GBX 76 ($0.90) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.24 million and a PE ratio of -9.04. Scotgold Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 55.25 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 90 ($1.07). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.29.

About Scotgold Resources

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

