Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of LON SGZ opened at GBX 76 ($0.90) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.24 million and a PE ratio of -9.04. Scotgold Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 55.25 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 90 ($1.07). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.29.
About Scotgold Resources
