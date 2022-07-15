Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Drops By 80.9%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Danske upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.13.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. 38,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,174. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.