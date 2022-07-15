Short Interest in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Rises By 124.8%

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 124.8% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 115,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 39.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 333,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 93,691 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

NYSE AGD traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,853. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

