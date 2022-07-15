Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Rises By 117.6%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the June 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MVF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,357. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

