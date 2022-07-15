Short Interest in Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Drops By 81.2%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the June 15th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Carbon Streaming stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 44,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -95.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84. Carbon Streaming has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OFSTF shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Carbon Streaming in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

