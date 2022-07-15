Short Interest in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Grows By 129.9%

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, an increase of 129.9% from the June 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.
Shares of IGR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.08. 599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $9.89.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
