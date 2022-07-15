Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Expands By 1,304.2%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 598,200 shares, a growth of 1,304.2% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,168,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFRUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 151 to CHF 139 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS CFRUY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.33. 536,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,239. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.