Short Interest in CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Declines By 60.5%

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the June 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CSR Price Performance
Shares of CSRLF stock remained flat at $2.81 during trading hours on Friday. CSR has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.
About CSR

