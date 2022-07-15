Short Interest in CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Declines By 60.5%

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the June 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CSR Price Performance

Shares of CSRLF stock remained flat at $2.81 during trading hours on Friday. CSR has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

About CSR

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

