Short Interest in CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Increases By 1,200.0%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTTPY remained flat at $6.80 during trading hours on Friday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $12.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

Get CTT - Correios De Portugal alerts:

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.