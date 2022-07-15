Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Declines By 50.8%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the June 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DDHRF remained flat at $$3.50 during midday trading on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

