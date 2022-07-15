Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Decreases By 80.0%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elis Price Performance

ELSSF remained flat at $15.50 during trading on Friday. Elis has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Elis from €18.60 ($18.60) to €18.30 ($18.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elis from €21.00 ($21.00) to €18.80 ($18.80) in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides linen and work wear textile, hygiene, and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers table, kitchen, and hotel linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; floor protection mats, mops, and wiping cloths; industrial wipers; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; and pest control, insect control, or disinfection services.

Featured Stories

