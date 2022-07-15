Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Grows By 160.5%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 160.5% from the June 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

