Short Interest in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Rises By 157.6%

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 157.6% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Fund Activity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Community by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 11.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 50.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 58.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,358 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. First Community has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $137.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

