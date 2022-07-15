Short Interest in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Drops By 59.1%

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000.

