Short Interest in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Drops By 59.1%

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $26.26.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th.
