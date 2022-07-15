Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Expands By 176.9%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFD. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 89,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $152,000.

Shares of PFD stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

