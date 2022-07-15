Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Increases By 315.1%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 338,700 shares, an increase of 315.1% from the June 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 741,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. 621,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,882. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 787.3% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,305 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 607,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 63,338 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 528,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 38,826 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 434,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 390,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

See Also

