Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Increases By 315.1%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 338,700 shares, an increase of 315.1% from the June 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 741,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. 621,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,882. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.14.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.