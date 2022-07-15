Short Interest in Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Expands By 342.9%

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Genfit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GNFTF remained flat at $3.87 during midday trading on Friday. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

