Short Interest in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Drops By 63.1%

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,500 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the June 15th total of 659,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.13. 1,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,904. The firm has a market cap of $193.56 million, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.89. Hooker Furnishings has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.81 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,219.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,859,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,316,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 84,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

