Short Interest in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Declines By 70.2%

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the June 15th total of 739,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of INFU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $195.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.08.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that InfuSystem will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other InfuSystem news, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 15,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 30,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $499,300. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in InfuSystem by 233.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,479 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in InfuSystem by 25.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in InfuSystem by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 18,843 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in InfuSystem by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

