Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Drops By 56.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the June 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 389.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,828,000 after buying an additional 1,231,770 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 499,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $369,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.35. 20,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,151. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

