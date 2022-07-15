Short Interest in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Decreases By 85.0%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 850,700 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the June 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,989,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

SHV opened at $110.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.23. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $110.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

