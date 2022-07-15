Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Increases By 772.7%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 772.7% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.65. 65 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.33. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

