Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Drops By 52.1%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LBUY remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 113,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,503. Leafbuyer Technologies has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

