Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Drops By 52.1%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LBUY remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 113,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,503. Leafbuyer Technologies has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.
About Leafbuyer Technologies
