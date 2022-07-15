Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Declines By 60.9%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 825,100 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the June 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 355,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

MHLD remained flat at $2.14 during trading on Friday. 176,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $186.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. Maiden has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maiden in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

