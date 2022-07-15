Short Interest in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Expands By 324.2%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 324.2% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MedTech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 14.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedTech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 822,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. MedTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

