Short Interest in MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Expands By 612.5%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 612.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MJ Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of MJNE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,659. MJ has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

Get MJ alerts:

About MJ

(Get Rating)

See Also

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation and production management, consulting, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.