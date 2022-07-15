Short Interest in MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Expands By 612.5%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 612.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MJ Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of MJNE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,659. MJ has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.
About MJ
