Short Interest in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Expands By 165.8%

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 165.8% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NCAC opened at $10.05 on Friday. Newcourt Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

Get Newcourt Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Newcourt Acquisition by 13.6% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,907,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after buying an additional 229,002 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in Newcourt Acquisition by 71.4% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Newcourt Acquisition by 58.0% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,090,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newcourt Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcourt Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.