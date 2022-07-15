Short Interest in Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Increases By 640.0%

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pandora A/S stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.92. 16,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,953. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $857.88 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pandora A/S from 710.00 to 680.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pandora A/S from 780.00 to 710.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $812.50.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

