Short Interest in QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Declines By 86.1%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the June 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS QBIEY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,814. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. QBE Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.