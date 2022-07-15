Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Increases By 394.1%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 394.1% from the June 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sumitomo Price Performance

Sumitomo stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Sumitomo has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). Sumitomo had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.