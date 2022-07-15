Short Interest in Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Decreases By 66.7%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tapinator Trading Down 11.2 %

TAPM stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Tapinator has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.47.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

