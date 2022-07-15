Short Interest in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rises By 120.0%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,540,000 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the June 15th total of 17,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 148,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,132. The stock has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

