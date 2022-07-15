Short Interest in Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Drops By 77.0%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 830,600 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the June 15th total of 3,616,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 267.9 days.
Vicinity Centres Stock Performance
CNRAF remained flat at $1.23 during trading hours on Friday. Vicinity Centres has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.
About Vicinity Centres
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicinity Centres (CNRAF)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.