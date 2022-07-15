Short Interest in Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Expands By 307.8%

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 307.8% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vivos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDGL traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,751. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Vivos has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

About Vivos

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

