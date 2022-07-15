Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Decreases By 90.3%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the June 15th total of 444,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,756,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 622,946 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of WMC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.08. 28,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,451. The company has a current ratio of 1,098.13, a quick ratio of 1,098.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.83. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.50). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

WMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jonestrading upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.