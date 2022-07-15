Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GCTAF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.00 ($18.00) to €15.70 ($15.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €14.00 ($14.00) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HSBC raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.30 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

GCTAF stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

