Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.18

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.18 and traded as low as C$12.85. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$13.03, with a volume of 158,031 shares.

SIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 target price on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.75 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.40. The company has a market cap of C$941.16 million and a PE ratio of 23.53.

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$174.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.18%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

