Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.18

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIAGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.18 and traded as low as C$12.85. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$13.03, with a volume of 158,031 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 target price on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.75 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.75.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.40. The company has a market cap of C$941.16 million and a PE ratio of 23.53.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$174.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.18%.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Rating)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.