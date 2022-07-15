SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.92

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 338398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $981.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 50.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 276,814 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 105,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

