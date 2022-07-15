Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGHT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of SGHT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,053. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $422.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.28 and a quick ratio of 20.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 134.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,776.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

