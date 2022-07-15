Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.85.

Signature Bank stock opened at $183.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 13.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Signature Bank by 236.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 81.0% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 61,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Signature Bank by 24.4% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

