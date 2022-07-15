Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,654 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Signature Bank accounts for about 1.6% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $16,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.38. 1,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,784. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

