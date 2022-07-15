Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

SILK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $36.98 on Monday. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $1,213,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,934,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

