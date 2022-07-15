Silver Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:SLCR) Trading Down 0.1%

Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 77,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLCR. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $10,094,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its stake in Silver Crest Acquisition by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 137,242 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

