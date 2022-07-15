Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $9.44

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $9.01. Similarweb shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 15 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMWB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Similarweb Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $672.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 54.07%. The firm had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at $200,113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,684,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,723 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,477,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 227,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 1st quarter valued at $4,527,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

