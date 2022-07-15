Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 134.0% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 213,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 58,666 shares during the period.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $23.00. 1,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,358. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is an increase from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

