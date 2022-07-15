SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops One Day Volume of $1.19 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $38.13 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,165,866,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,519,817 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

